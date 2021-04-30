Lehman, Donna M.

WAUPUN - Donna M. Lehman, age 79, of Waupun, died at her home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Donna was born Feb. 7, 1942, in Waupun, Wis., the daughter of Rudolph and Virginia Weber. On Dec. 16, 1961, she married Robert Lehman. Donna spent the majority of her life as a stay-at-home mom along with working as a child caregiver, a bookkeeper for the businesses she owned with her husband Bob, and a restaurant cook, which was her final profession before retiring. Donna enjoyed being with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna loved crocheting mittens, hats, scarves, stuffed animals and the list goes on... as all her creations were enjoyed by her family but also children whom she donated her crochet works to.
Donna is survived by four children, Wendy Lehman of Longville, Minn., Daniel (Jackie) Lehman of Fond du Lac, Wis., Teresa (Cortney) Hoesly of Fox Lake, Wis., and Jodi Lehman (Lindell) of West Bloomfield, Mich.; four grandchildren, Justin, Tony, Faith and Jessica; three great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Austin, and Aurora; one brother, David Weber of Waupun, Wis.; and one sister, Nancy Gerke of DePere, Wis.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lehman; father, Rudolph Weber; and mother, Virginia Weber.
Per Donna's wishes, there will be no services.
"Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with you." - 2 Thessalonians 3:16.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)