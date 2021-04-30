Lehman, Donna M.

WAUPUN - Donna M. Lehman, age 79, of Waupun, died at her home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Donna was born Feb. 7, 1942, in Waupun, Wis., the daughter of Rudolph and Virginia Weber. On Dec. 16, 1961, she married Robert Lehman. Donna spent the majority of her life as a stay-at-home mom along with working as a child caregiver, a bookkeeper for the businesses she owned with her husband Bob, and a restaurant cook, which was her final profession before retiring. Donna enjoyed being with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna loved crocheting mittens, hats, scarves, stuffed animals and the list goes on... as all her creations were enjoyed by her family but also children whom she donated her crochet works to.

Donna is survived by four children, Wendy Lehman of Longville, Minn., Daniel (Jackie) Lehman of Fond du Lac, Wis., Teresa (Cortney) Hoesly of Fox Lake, Wis., and Jodi Lehman (Lindell) of West Bloomfield, Mich.; four grandchildren, Justin, Tony, Faith and Jessica; three great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Austin, and Aurora; one brother, David Weber of Waupun, Wis.; and one sister, Nancy Gerke of DePere, Wis.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lehman; father, Rudolph Weber; and mother, Virginia Weber.

Per Donna's wishes, there will be no services.