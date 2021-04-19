Lehmann, Russel J.

WATERTOWN—Russell J. Lehmann, age 56, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at home following a hard fought 7-month battle with cancer
He was born on September 16, 1964 in Beaver Dam to Harold and Eunice (Klatt) Lehmann. He grew up in Clyman and was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman. He graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1983. He was a semi-truck driver for 32 years. He married Teresa Wanke on May 4, 1985 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Teresa (Wanke) Lehmann; daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Johnny Gast; grandcat, Punkin and cats, Cheddar and Peepers; brothers, Steve (Jill Wegner) Lehmann and Mac (Kim) Lehmann; sister, Pam (Bill) Panetti; mother-in-law, Mary Wanke; brothers-in-law, John Wanke and Dan (Jill) Wanke; sister-in-law, Anne Wanke; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Courtney Lehmann; parents, Harold and Eunice; brother, Greg Lehmann; and father-in-law, LaVern Wanke.
He loved spending time with family, going to concerts, going on vacations, spending time outdoors, and doing home improvement projects. He enjoyed a good buffet and comfortable recliner for napping.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman with the Rev. Dan Bohn officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice, Watertown Humane Society, Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman, or the charity of one’s choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Rainbow Hospice for taking such good care of him and making it possible for him to stay in the home that he helped to build. Also, thanks to all the friends and family members who prayed for him and sent encouraging and happy thoughts to him during his struggle to fight his cancer. He fought hard and appreciated all the good wishes. Heaven is now his home where he is free from pain.
