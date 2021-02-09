Leikness, Brian R.

OREGON—Brian R. Leikness, age 54, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. He was born on Nov. 7, 1966, the son of Don and Nancy Leikness. Brian graduated from Stoughton High School. He was a hardworking man, a lifelong roofer who took pride in his work and enjoyed teaching his son the trade. Brian was a dedicated father and grandfather. He loved Westerns, country music, and an occasional gambling trip or “going for a ride.” Brian was a friend to everyone he met and had a heart of gold.

He is survived by his son, Chad (Lauren); daughter, Lacy; three grandchildren, Junior, Lennox, and Landon; sister, Carrie (Katie); nephew and niece, Blake and Sammie; and special friend, Merrilee “Lou” Engels. Brian was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton. Private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. A special thank you to the Stoughton First Responders, Stoughton Hospital ER staff, Med Flight, and St. Mary’s Hospital staff. Please share your memories of Brian by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

