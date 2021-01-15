Leiser, Mark Richard

MADISON - Mark Richard Leiser died peacefully on Jan. 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 6, 1952, to Richard and Betty Leiser in Madison, Wis. Mark is survived by his wife of 44 years, Laureen; their sons, Andy (Trinity) and Kenny (Haley); grandchildren, Norah and Sam; one sister, Patricia (Bill) Hoesly; niece, Heather (James) Cook and their children, Hannah and Nathan; nephew, Ryan (Debbie) Hoesly and their children, Abigail and Eleanor; brother-in-law, Michael (Sue) Adams; niece, Erin Adams; and extended family and friends.
Mark's career in music education included teaching in Alberta, Canada, and Beaver Dam, Madison and Watertown, Wis. He devoted 25 years to the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra program as conductor of the Sinfonietta Orchestra. Always active in community ensembles, Mark performed in the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra, Beaver Dam Area Community Theater, "Folks in the Middle," and the Watertown Area Community Orchestra, along with many wedding chamber groups.
Mark was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was also a beloved and respected mentor, teacher, coach, colleague and friend. Mark's life touched scores of young musicians, many of whom have shared his impact on their lives. Here is one, from professional bassist Ben Jindra:
"Each of us have a very select few people in our life that are truly formative. The ones who literally alter the course and trajectory that our life will take. It can be a teacher, a mentor, a coach, but someone who is able to crack through the inner walls we put up and draw us out and upward to be something greater than what we currently are or would be without them. Mark Leiser was all of these and more, for hundreds and thousands of young kids throughout Wisconsin. His legacy is great, it is far-reaching. He was a beautiful soul, truly beautiful in every way. Full of joy and love which was so infectious that you couldn't help but want to be more like him. He had the perfect blend of pushing you and still loving you when it wasn't good enough. I believe we all desire to live a life that is purposeful, and Mark's was overflowing. We could all be a little more like him."
As impactful as Mark's life was on others, the paternal leadership he displayed for his family is his real legacy. His kindness, generosity and humor live on through his family. His presence, his faith and his commitment to the greater good are everlasting. "We miss Daddo. He was our fishing buddy, our baseball coach, our family gardener, our golf partner... our hero, and we are better people because of him."
Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra, the ALS Association, and the Sun Prairie Community Garden.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of Mark's life will take place at a later date.
