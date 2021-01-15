Leiser, Mark Richard

"Each of us have a very select few people in our life that are truly formative. The ones who literally alter the course and trajectory that our life will take. It can be a teacher, a mentor, a coach, but someone who is able to crack through the inner walls we put up and draw us out and upward to be something greater than what we currently are or would be without them. Mark Leiser was all of these and more, for hundreds and thousands of young kids throughout Wisconsin. His legacy is great, it is far-reaching. He was a beautiful soul, truly beautiful in every way. Full of joy and love which was so infectious that you couldn't help but want to be more like him. He had the perfect blend of pushing you and still loving you when it wasn't good enough. I believe we all desire to live a life that is purposeful, and Mark's was overflowing. We could all be a little more like him."