Leisses, Clemmens S.

BEAVER DAM—Clemmens S. Leisses. Clem wants you to know that his work here on Earth is done. He received a call from God (January 1, 2021), an appointment in Heaven, for which he couldn’t refuse. This assignment comes with a “Wheel of Fortune” sign on bonus where “The Price is Right”! He’ll be having a reunion with family, friends, and dogs of whom he hasn’t seen in a long time. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be praising God, singing (most likely in harmony), dancing to his heart’s content, mowing the lawn, and playing with dogs. The love of the Lord, music, and laughter are guaranteed. Each day, the menu includes hamburgers, steak, Little Debbies, Twinkies, donuts, and a pitcher of Diet Pepsi (lots of ice and keep it comin’)! He left detailed instructions for his wife, kids, grandkids, and friends to celebrate his life on Earth, which has now been graciously fulfilled. Low adherence to this instruction will NOT be tolerated.