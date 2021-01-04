Leisses, Clemmens S.

BEAVER DAM—Clemmens S. Leisses. Clem wants you to know that his work here on Earth is done. He received a call from God (January 1, 2021), an appointment in Heaven, for which he couldn’t refuse. This assignment comes with a “Wheel of Fortune” sign on bonus where “The Price is Right”! He’ll be having a reunion with family, friends, and dogs of whom he hasn’t seen in a long time. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be praising God, singing (most likely in harmony), dancing to his heart’s content, mowing the lawn, and playing with dogs. The love of the Lord, music, and laughter are guaranteed. Each day, the menu includes hamburgers, steak, Little Debbies, Twinkies, donuts, and a pitcher of Diet Pepsi (lots of ice and keep it comin’)! He left detailed instructions for his wife, kids, grandkids, and friends to celebrate his life on Earth, which has now been graciously fulfilled. Low adherence to this instruction will NOT be tolerated.
His happy spirits and dancing heart will joyously be remembered by his wife, Jacquelyn (Larson) Leisses; his children and their families: Mark Leisses, Chris (girlfriend Argelia) and Kyle (girlfriend Carly); Jill (Darin) Goodwiler, D.J. (Carrie), Zach (Avery), and Jake (girlfriend Aasha); Janelle (Michael) Herbrand, Maddie, Chloe, and Michael; Mitchell (Sarah) Leisses, Parker, Truman, Landon, Paxton, and Emme; and Jennifer (Barry) Ganske, Leah, Contessa, and Abraham; his dogs, Emma, Sophie, and Bella. He will also be remembered by his brother (Darrell), sister and her husband (Gwen and Gart Laue), nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A private visitation with immediate family will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, 11:00 AM, at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin with a graveside service to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam. The family anticipates having a celebration of life during the summer, if possible. An announcement will be forthcoming.
Memorials in Clem’s name may be mailed to Jacquelyn Leisses, 2160 Valle Cay Dr., Vilas, NC 28692.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
