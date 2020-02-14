Leland D. Bruni, 64, of Juneau, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, after his battle with cancer.
Visitation for Lee will take place on Monday, Feb. 17th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Another visitation will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18th from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will take place at the Juneau City Cemetery.
Leland was born the son of Roland and Ramona (Born) Bruni on Sept. 17, 1955, in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Dodgeland High School. On May 21, 1983, Lee was united in marriage with Maribeth Holbach at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. Leland was a lifelong dairy farmer outside of Juneau.
Lee was a lifelong member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau where he sang in the choir. He coached basketball and track for St. John’s School and was on the school board. Lee was a supervisor for the Tn. of Clyman, and was on the board of directors for the DHIA and the Equity Rock River. He was a director of Foremost Farms for 9 years and was a superintendent for the Dodge County Fair for 40 years. Lee loved to go hunting and fishing and he enjoyed playing softball, going bowling or polka dancing.
You have free articles remaining.
He will be deeply missed by his wife; Maribeth, his three children; Shelly (Steve) Coron of Watertown, Eric Bruni of Juneau and Kristy Bruni of Middleton, step-grandchild; Olivia and his mother-in-law; Ida Holbach. Leland is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son; Brett, sister; Darlene Lauersdorf-Holz, stepfather; Hilmer Abel and his father-in-law; Wilfred Holbach.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice and Lee’s friends who went the extra mile helping this last year.
If desired, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau or Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)