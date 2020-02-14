Leland D. Bruni, 64, of Juneau, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, after his battle with cancer.

Visitation for Lee will take place on Monday, Feb. 17th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Another visitation will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18th from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will take place at the Juneau City Cemetery.

Leland was born the son of Roland and Ramona (Born) Bruni on Sept. 17, 1955, in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Dodgeland High School. On May 21, 1983, Lee was united in marriage with Maribeth Holbach at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. Leland was a lifelong dairy farmer outside of Juneau.

Lee was a lifelong member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau where he sang in the choir. He coached basketball and track for St. John’s School and was on the school board. Lee was a supervisor for the Tn. of Clyman, and was on the board of directors for the DHIA and the Equity Rock River. He was a director of Foremost Farms for 9 years and was a superintendent for the Dodge County Fair for 40 years. Lee loved to go hunting and fishing and he enjoyed playing softball, going bowling or polka dancing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}