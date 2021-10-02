Lembcke, James A. "JR"

Jim was born on Aug. 2, 1954, in Morris, Minn., the son of James and Shirley (Conley) Lembcke. He married Marlene Duane. Jim began his career as a radio announcer in Morris, Minn. He was employed by Brown-Wilbert Burial Vault Co. in Sun Prairie and General Parts in Madison. He was also a restaurant equipment service technician for Missoula Mac and catered with his brother. JR worked for McGoverns in Sun Prairie, where he met and eventually married Marlene. He loved cooking for other people and got great joy preparing delicious meals for family and friends. He was always on a constant quest for knowledge and loved fishing.