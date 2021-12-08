Lenorud, Walter

MAUSTON - Walter Lenorud, age 94, of Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully on his birthday, Dec. 4, 2021.
He was born to Christ and Cornelia (Peterson) Lenorud, in Valley City, N.D., on Dec. 4, 1927. Walter proudly served in the U.S. Army near the end of World War II, in Italy. He returned home after his time in the service to take care of his mother, when he met the love of his life, Dorothy, on a hayride.
Walter married Dorothy Brenny on June 25, 1952, in Foley, Minn. They made their home in Mauston, Wis., for 65 years. He was an active member of St. Patrick's Parish and supporter of St. Patrick's School.
Walter raised a large family and enjoyed being surrounded by them. He found joy in woodworking and building - especially his prized gazebo. Every Monday would find him meticulously mowing and raking his lawn and every weekend sitting by his fire pit. He loved old cars, taking Sunday drives, and watching the Packers and Badgers. He had a knack for making new friends and talking to people wherever he went and mapping out routes for family vacations and camping trips. Walt loved spending time with his family playing cards and games – and always winning. He was known for making everyone feel welcome, his stellar Christmas decorations, and his heart of gold. He will be greatly missed.
Walter is survived by his children, Janice Arger, Ann Hutton, David (Shelley) Lenorud, Denise Householder, and Connie (Alan) Schroeder; his grandchildren, Leslie Householder (Andy Zobal), Douglas Householder, Stacy Lenorud, Brent (Gina) Lenorud, Kristofor (Jessica) Lenorud, Rachel (Pete) Knaeble, Brian (Lindsay) Hutton, Sarah (Jesse) Miller, Sydney, Jason, and Teddy Schroeder; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Frank (Angela) Brenny; and many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; son-in-law, John Arger; parents, Christ and Cornelia; brothers, Kenneth and Chester Lenorud; and sisters, Gladys Peake, Eleanor Paulson, and Madelyn Paulson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial for Walter will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m., at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mauston. The Rev. John Potaczek will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for St. Patrick's Church where Walter ushered parishioners to their seats every Sunday for many years.
For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.
