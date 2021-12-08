Lenorud, Walter

He was born to Christ and Cornelia (Peterson) Lenorud, in Valley City, N.D., on Dec. 4, 1927. Walter proudly served in the U.S. Army near the end of World War II, in Italy. He returned home after his time in the service to take care of his mother, when he met the love of his life, Dorothy, on a hayride.

Walter raised a large family and enjoyed being surrounded by them. He found joy in woodworking and building - especially his prized gazebo. Every Monday would find him meticulously mowing and raking his lawn and every weekend sitting by his fire pit. He loved old cars, taking Sunday drives, and watching the Packers and Badgers. He had a knack for making new friends and talking to people wherever he went and mapping out routes for family vacations and camping trips. Walt loved spending time with his family playing cards and games – and always winning. He was known for making everyone feel welcome, his stellar Christmas decorations, and his heart of gold. He will be greatly missed.