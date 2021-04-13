Lenz, Kate

CHICAGO - Kate Lenz passed peacefully at home in Chicago on March 24, 2021, with loved ones by her side. She was born on Dec. 23, 1944, in Oshkosh, Wis., and was raised in Waupun, Wis. After earning a B.A. in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Kate loved her teaching positions in the Oshkosh public schools. She later moved to St. Charles/Geneva, Ill., where her entrepreneurial spirit led her to successfully own and operate Feather Dusters Cleaning Service and The Grateful Heart Cafe.

Kate loved travel, her pets, live theatre, movies, gardening, rummy cube, playing cards, antiques, shopping/fashion, exploring Chicago, and time spent at the family cottage on Long Lake in central Wisconsin. Many adored her friendly and welcoming demeanor, and she will be remembered for her quick wit and dry sense of humor.

Kate is survived by her husband, Jim Lauer; son, Bill Wojahn; grandchildren, Brendan, Hannah, and Michael Wojahn; sister- and brother-in-law, Kris and Mark Litzow; sister-in-law, Wendy Lenz; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Gertrude Lenz; siblings, Dean Lenz and Dianne Northrup; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Wojahn.

A graveside service is planned for a later date in Waupun and a memorial bench will be installed near her beloved North Pond in Lincoln Park Chicago, where she and Jim enjoyed walking. A special thank you to Rainbow Hospice; her caregivers, Shirley and Maricel; and her healthcare team. In her memory, donations appreciated to the Kate's Grandchildren Fund that will go towards her grandchildren's college expenses (contact kate.grandchildren.memorial@gmail.com for information) or to the Lincoln Park Conservancy/North Pond Campaign.