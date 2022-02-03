BEAVER DAM—Leo Eisenbarth found peace on January 21, 2022 at the age of 79.

Leo was born on April 5, 1942 to Joseph A. and Johanna R (Vitczak) Eisenbarth in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Leo graduated from Beaver Dam High School. He worked at Monarch Range for 23 years and Maysteel for 16 years, retiring from Maysteel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, other relatives and friends. Leo is further survived by his cousins: Harland L. (Barbara) Abler, Mary Jane Galinowski, and his best friend John Weber; also other relatives and dear friends.

Leo was an avid oval dirt track car racing fan. He loved watching the NFL, College football and other College sports. He also followed Beaver Dam High School Sports.

We would like to thank the Beaver Dam Fire Department and Police Department, Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Prairie Ridge Assisted Living, and Generations Hospice for your ongoing care. We are so thankful and most grateful.

Leo’s wishes are for no formal services, but he will be missed by all!

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.