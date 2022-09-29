Leo Lambert "Doc" La Voy

Dec. 1, 1940—Sept. 20, 2022

Leo Lambert “Doc” LaVoy, age 81, passed away September 20, 2022. He was born in Deerfield, MI on December 1, 1940, the third oldest of thirteen children of Robert Clayton and Teresa LaVoy. He is a 1959 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central High school and a Navy Veteran serving in the 60’s as a Communication Technician.

After his discharge, he enrolled in Henry Ford Community College and then transferred to National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, IL, graduating with his DC degree in 1970.

Leo practiced in Monroe, MI in the early 70’s and in 1975 and in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory, taught and did research for National College of Chiropractic in Illinois. During this time, he was Author or co-Author of eleven published scientific papers.

In 1979, Leo returned to private practice in Lakeview and Stanton, MI. In 1982 Leo and family moved to Necedah, WI, and there he took a teaching position at a private school and later became Principal there. In later years Leo also worked at Best Power in Necedah until his retirement.

Leo married Dianne (Favor) on December 27, 1967, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Maybee, MI. Together they have eleven children, fifty-one grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They are also expecting one more grandchild and one great-grandchild in the near future. Leo is affectionately called “Pipi” by his grandchildren.

Leo enjoyed woodworking making many fine pieces of furniture through the years. He also loved his mini farm and the many animals raised on it. While living in Michigan he raised and raced Arabian horses at many of the county fairs. In Wisconsin, he showed Arabians in many Class A Shows in both performance, and at halter. These were family outings with the children riding and helping get the horses groomed and trained.

Leo is a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Necedah.

Leo is survived by his wife, Dianne of Necedah; children: Lee (Rita) LaVoy, Enterprise, AL, Jon (Julie) LaVoy, Necedah, WI, Jason (Teresa) LaVoy, Monroe, MI, Sarah (Kevin) Simpson, Syracuse, UT, Rachel (Mike Maker) LaVoy, Louisville, KY, Jacob (Tamie) LaVoy, Loganville, WI, Michael (Maria) LaVoy, La Crescent, MN, Veronica (Christopher) Hidalgo, Deer Park, NY, Therese (Tim Milette) LaVoy, International Falls, MN, Christina (Dan) Suthers, Necedah, WI and Damian (Kayla) LaVoy, Beloit, WI. He is also survived by 10 of his siblings; and his many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, and two grandsons.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.