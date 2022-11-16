June 2, 1932—Nov. 13, 2022

Leo W. Alwin died peacefully on November 13, 2022, with his wife, Margot, by his side at the Senior Life Center in Reedsburg, WI.

Leo was born in Leland, WI, on June 2, 1932, to Walter and Mabel (Goerks) Alwin.

He met the love of his life, Margot P. Goos, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. They were married on June 9, 1956.

Leo served with the U.S. Army for 20 years in the intelligence field; from 1951 to 1971. He served honorably in both the Korean War and Vietnam War. Over the years, he was employed in the farming, construction and service industries.

He enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, traveling, walking, music, watching Packer and Badger football games, mowing his lawn, politics, visiting Ho-Chunk Casino with Margot. They enjoyed sitting on the front porch of their home during the Spring and Summer months.

Leo was a wonderful and attentive husband to Margot. He was very pragmatic and said many times, “I’ve had a good life.” He was open to listening about different viewpoints in politics and life. He was a very engaged Dad who taught his kids how to hunt, fish, ice skate, understand football, and most importantly how to embrace life and be themselves.

He was preceded in death by parents Walter and Mabel Alwin, sisters Eva Alwin and Theresa Hoehn, son Otto Alwin, and son-in-law, Tom O’Flahrity.

Survivors include his wife, Margot, daughter, Barbara O’Flahrity (David Witthuhn) of Reedsburg, sons Steven Alwin of North Freedom, Peter Alwin (Kristi Leeser) of Baraboo, and six grandchildren, and one great grandson.

The family would like to thank the Senior Life Center and Agrace for their support in making Leo’s last days comfortable and with his family.

Private services will be held at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home.