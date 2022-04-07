Aug. 5, 1938—March 13, 2022

BARABOO—Leola “Lee” Ludeking Stanko, 83, of Baraboo, died unexpectedly on March 13, 2022, at her winter residence in Apache Junction, AZ.

Lee was born on August 5, 1938, the daughter of Leo and Evelyn (Boyce) Lake in Ogden, UT. She later moved to Wisconsin with her family and stepfather, Francis Bergeron. Lee graduated from Tomah High School in 1956. She married Walter Ludeking in 1959, and together they raised four children: Shelley, Robert, Teresa, and Cindy in Wisconsin Dells, where Lee managed the Royal Wax Museum for many years. Walt preceded her in death in 1984

In 1985, Lee married John Stanko in Northbrook, IL. They divided their time between Northbrook and Baraboo, WI. Upon retirement, they made Baraboo their permanent residence. Lee enjoyed playing the piano, bowling, dancing, traveling in the motorhome and wintering in Arizona at the Golden Vista RV Resort in Apache Junction. She was a member of the VFW Past Presidents Club.

Lee is survived by her loving family, children: Robert Ludeking (Michelle), Teresa Bidwell (Mike) and Cindy Monson (Chris); ten grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Lee was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelley Lydzius; granddaughters: Shannon Voights and Krystin Bidwell; and her siblings: Charles Bergeron, Patty Bakey and MariLynn Campbell.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Church of the Nazarene, 1800 Crawford St., in Baraboo. Interment took place in Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, Baraboo.

Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lee will be greatly missed, but we rejoice knowing she is now with her Heavenly Father.