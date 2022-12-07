 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leon D. Douma

Oct. 22, 1957—Nov. 30, 2022

FOND DU LAC—Leon D. Douma, 65, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Fond du Lac. He was born in Waupun on October 22, 1957, to Aulke and Evelyn (Voortman) Douma.

Survivors include his three daughters: Casandra, Samantha, and Miranda; six grandchildren: Kolten, Dakota, Haydn, Ashton, Audrey, and Blake; and seven siblings: Randy, Darrel, Diane, Marla, Wanda, Janna and Brenda. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Larry, and Glen.

A gathering for Leon will be held from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the gathering.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.

