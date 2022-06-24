Leon Erdman

May 25, 1931—June 7, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Leon Paul Erdman, age 91, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Charleston House Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

Leon was born on May 25, 1931, to Reinhardt Erdman and Ethel (Winter) Erdman. He was a member of Trinity Church-United Methodist in Beaver Dam. Leon attended Horicon public elementary and high schools, graduating from Horicon High School in 1949.

On November 10, 1950, he was united in marriage to Carole Lou Helbing in Dubuque, IA. Leon’s working career began at John Deere as a Draftsman in the Engineering Department and he gradually advanced to Senior Design Engineer. He was named on 10 U.S. patents during his 42-year career at John Deere. He retired in 1992.

Leon and his wife Carole raised four children, built five new homes, and moved seven times. He was a caring, supportive, kind, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will truly be missed. All who knew him enjoyed his witty sense of humor.

Leon enjoyed car shows, concerts, his son-in-law Randy’s truck pulls, ball games, attending EAA Air Venture in Oshkosh, working out/swimming/zumba classes at the YMCA, volunteering for Trinity Methodist Church, maintaining his lawn, and doing woodworking in his basement shop that was his pride and joy. His biggest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren and playing his harmonica for all who cared to listen.

Leon is survived by his four children: Jeffri (Jane) Erdman of Trego, WI, Jill (Randy) Bussian of DeForest WI, Juli (Ron) Rupp of DeForest, WI, Jonathan (Diane) Erdman of Hartland, WI; seven grandchildren: Jenifer (Gabe) Knobeloch of Kissimmee, FL, Paul (Jill) Erdman of Bloomington, MN, Scott (Annie) Erdman of Coon Rapids, MN, Lisa Bussian of Chicago, IL, Ryan (Megan) Rupp of Tomball, TX, Aaron Rupp of Eau Claire, WI, Grace Erdman of Hartland, WI; and two great-grandchildren: Joseph and Nathan Erdman of Coon Rapids, MN.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carole in 2010, his parents and 11 brothers and sisters.

A memorial gathering for Leon will take place on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Eric Taylor officiating. Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.