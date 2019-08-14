Leona G. Loeffler, 88, of Beaver Dam peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Leona was born on September 20, 1930 at home in Columbia County, the daughter of William and Augusta (Rahn) Rohde. She was united in marriage to Lee Loeffler on October 14, 1950 at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Their marriage was blessed with three children. Lee preceded her in death in 2007 after 57 years of marriage. On August 19, 2011, Leona was married to Charles “Chuck” Schultz at Trinity Church United Methodist.
Leona had worked at Kraft Foods and in the bakery of both Orv and Wally’s and Piggly Wiggly. She enjoyed helping others and volunteering. She volunteered at PAVE for 10 years, rang bells for Salvation Army for many years and worked in Child Evangelism for several years serving as a hostess, teacher or a helper. She had been a past member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church and was currently a member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Beaver Dam.
Leona enjoyed traveling. She and her husband Lee traveled to Jordon, Israel, Egypt, Hawaii, Alaska, two cruises to Europe and Jamaica and visited several States. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her home and family. She was happiest when her family was around her.
Leona is survived by her three children, Dale (Betty) Loeffler, Fall River, Connie (Tom) Murray, Neenah, and Laurie Hartl, Greenville; five grandchildren, Barb (Paul) Loeffler-Hartl, Beaver Dam, Michelle (LaDair) Radig, Menasha, Eric (Krista) Murray, Falcon Heights, MN, Kevin (Michelle) Murray, Waunakee, Jackie (Mark Kueppers) Murray, Madison; eight great grandchildren; her brothers, Roland Rohde, Pardeeville, Darwin Rohde, Waupun, and Donald Rohde, Waupun. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lee in 2007; second husband, Charles in 2019; a brother in infancy; her brother, Kenneth Rohde; and her sister, Shirley Koenig; as well as other relatives and in-laws.
A Celebration of Leona’s Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Church United Methodist in Beaver Dam with Rev. Cherie Forret officiating. Visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Church United Methodist in Beaver Dam.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online Condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
