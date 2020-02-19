Leona Krueger, 84, Mauston

×
MAUSTON - Leona M. Krueger, 84, of Mauston, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Crest View Nursing Home, New Lisbon.
Arrangements are pending at the Crandall Funeral Home.
