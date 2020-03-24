Leona Mae Clark, 89, WONEWOC

WONEWOC - Leona Mae Clark, age 89, was peacefully called home by her loving Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Elroy Family Services in Elroy, Wis.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1930, to William and Martha (Ott) Raese, in the town of Summit, Juneau County. She grew up there and married Elvordie D. Clark on Oct. 9, 1948, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston.

Leona and Elvordie lived all of their married life and raised their family on the family farm in the town of Summit until her husband passed away on Feb. 27, 2003. Leona enjoyed the life of a farm wife.

After Elvordie’s death, Leona left the farm and moved to Reedsburg to live with her granddaughter and family. She busied herself helping to look after Nathan and Alex and took on household duties, like the laundry and dishes. The house was never empty, upon returning home, Gram was there with a friendly hello and an eagerness to learn about your day and if you saw anyone she knew. She selflessly shared her cooking and bread making skills and knowledge of gardening as well as lending a hand during canning season. She was eager to help wash, peel, snip or cut, whatever needed to be done well past her bedtime.

