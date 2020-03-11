Leona Marie Krueger, 84, of New Lisbon

Leona Marie Krueger passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.
She was born on April 24,1935, to Oscar and Marjorie (Niles) Hanson.
Leona was united in marriage to Raymond Krueger on March 13, 1954.
You have free articles remaining.
Leona was a life long resident in the Mauston area. She worked 42 years for Juneau County government in the district attorney and resources agent departments.
Leona is survived by her husband, Raymond; her son, Jeffrey (Ella) Krueger; her grandson, Jamie Wepking; her granddaughters, Kiera (Chris) Woodard, Melissa (Eric) Dutscheck, and Kayla Krueger; her sister, Myrna Voltz; her brother, Harold Hanson; and five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Leona was proceeded in death by her parents; her brother, Leonard Hanson; her sister, Viola Springer; and her niece, Laura Springer.
A private burial will be held on a future date.
For online condolences please go to crandallfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)