Leona Marie Krueger, 84, of New Lisbon

Leona Marie Krueger passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

She was born on April 24,1935, to Oscar and Marjorie (Niles) Hanson.

Leona was united in marriage to Raymond Krueger on March 13, 1954.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leona was a life long resident in the Mauston area. She worked 42 years for Juneau County government in the district attorney and resources agent departments.

Leona is survived by her husband, Raymond; her son, Jeffrey (Ella) Krueger; her grandson, Jamie Wepking; her granddaughters, Kiera (Chris) Woodard, Melissa (Eric) Dutscheck, and Kayla Krueger; her sister, Myrna Voltz; her brother, Harold Hanson; and five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Leona was proceeded in death by her parents; her brother, Leonard Hanson; her sister, Viola Springer; and her niece, Laura Springer.

A private burial will be held on a future date.

For online condolences please go to crandallfuneral.com