Leona Marie Schwanz, age 91, of Portage passed away on Wednesday February 23, 2022 at Badger Prairie Health Center (Verona, WI).

She was born on October 2, 1930 in Portage, WI to Leo and Mary Gavinski. Leona grew up in Portage and later lived in Waukesha and Whitewater Wisconsin. Leona was married to Ray Schwanz on November 15, 1948 in Iron Mountain, MI.

Leona worked as a teacher’s aide at St. Mary’s School in Waukesha, Catholic Memorial High School and Waukesha North High School. She loved working with students and her students enjoyed her spunky personality. Later in life she worked at Culvers in Portage and Whitewater.

Leona and Ray loved boating and all things nautical. The last boat they had was located in Winneconne at Wind Point Harbor where they enjoyed fishing, boating and entertaining. Leona also loved watching the Packers, Brewers and the Badgers. She was famous for telling stories of a half -court shot that never made the paper and making the BEST rum cake ever.

Survivors include: four children—Sherrie (Don) Davidson of Cathedral City, CA; Sally Cordio (Rick Hill) Madison, WI; William Schwanz (Marlene Ziegler) Lafayette, LA; and Sam (Brian) Schwanz-Gnatzig, Whitewater, WI; Grandchildren—Samantha, Max, Maggie, Emily, Chloe (Charlie), Kelsey and Abby; Great grandchildren—River, Poet, Myra, Hughes, Oliver, Lillian and Violet.

Surviving siblings: Paul (Jean) Gavinski (Portage); Tony (Jerry) Gavinski (Oxford); Al Gavinski (Potosi); Patrica Curtis (Baraboo); Marti Davenport (Montana); Sister-in-law Andrea Gavinski; Brother-in-law Rich Thompson.

Deceased: Parents—Leo and Mary (Wagner) Gavinski, Husband—Ray Schwanz, Sisters -Rose Barton, Mary McCalister, Anne Parcham, Kathi Thompson, Brothers-Donald and Joseph Gavinski.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Kratz Funeral Home: 302 East Conant St., Portage WI 53901. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) Visitation from 12:30-1:30, Service at 1:30 with Father Gary officiating, burial to follow in the St Mary Cemetery in Portage.