Feb. 1, 1931—Oct. 20, 2022

NECEDAH—Leona Marlene Strege, age 91, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, WI. She was born on February 1, 1931 in Necedah, WI to Homer P. Fichtenmueller and Florence C. Winter. She graduated from high school in Danville, CA at San Ramon Valley Union High School in 1950.

Leona worked as a bartender, waitress, and store clerk for most of her life.

She is survived by her children: Victoria Popp of WI, Michael McCombs of CA, Tina (Larry) Hawkins of MI, and Tamma (Steve) McCombs of OR; along with nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Leona will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.