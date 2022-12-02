Leona "Onie" Schmidt

Feb. 9, 1933 – Nov. 23, 2022

BARABOO—Leona “Onie” E. Schmidt (Winchel), age 89 years, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

She was born on February 9, 1933, to Louis and Agnes (Sebranek) Fronk in Hillsboro, WI. Leona grew up on a farm in Hillsboro with six siblings. She grew to adulthood in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1950.

On October 10, 1953, she married Emmo “Walt” Winchel of Ontario and had three children. In 1957 they relocated to LaCrosse, WI.

Leona worked at Badger Ordinance in the lab testing powder and went on to become a homemaker for many years.

In 1974 Leona and family moved to Roscoe, IL and later to McNabb, IL. On April 24, 1992 she married Robert “Bob” Schmidt from Baraboo and lived there until she passed.

She enjoyed many things including gardening, feeding and watching birds and playing gambling machines at many casinos and was often called Lucky Leona as she often won.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Schmidt; three children: Larry (Sandra) Winchel, Linette (Dean) Greus, Leroy (Kim) Winchel; grandchildren: Sybil Winchel, Sara (Matt) Greus, James Winchel, Nate Myers, Corey Winchel, twins: Dakota and Jessica Winchel; five stepchildren: Gary Schmidt, Sherry (Gary) Doering, Vickie Schmidt, Deborah (Mike) Dumke and Dean Schmidt; step-grandchildren: Aaron Schmidt, Jacob Dumke, Christopher (Sasha) Doering, Mindy (Mitch) Dumke, Robert Schmidt, Matthew Schmidt and Megan Schmidt; she had many great-grandchildren; one brother, Ed (Mae) Fronk.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Raymond Fronk, four sisters, Norma Dybvig, Sylvia Alderman Dziewior, Margaret Ott and Marie Miller.

Crandall Funeral Home along with Bible Baptist Church will host the Celebration of Life to be held at 11:00 a.m., December 10, 2022 at Bible Baptist Church 148 Grayside Ave., Mauston, WI 53948 with Pastor George Selbher officiating. Friends and family are invited to share stories and remembrances of Leona. A luncheon will follow the service at the Church.

A private burial service at the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro, WI will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations go to Bible Baptist Church.

