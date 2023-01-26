Oct. 14, 1930—Jan. 24, 2023

WAUPUN—Leona Posthuma, 92, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at her home with family by her side.

Leona was born October 14, 1930 in Sheboygan, WI the daughter of Rev. Herman and Jeanette (Kleinjan) Maassen. The family moved to Friesland where Herman was a Pastor. Leona graduated from Randolph High School in 1948.

She attended County Normal School in Columbus where she received a Teaching degree. She taught at a country school near Portage for two years. On December 27, 1951 she married Clarence J. “Cliff” Posthuma in Friesland. They resided in Madison for three years where Cliff was serving with the U.S. Air Force at Truax Field, then resided in the Friesland Area for 15 years before moving to Annville, KY where they served as missionaries at Annville Institute.

In 1969 they moved to Waupun and Leona was employed at Fox Lake Correctional Institution as a Secretary for 20 years from which she retired. Leona was a member of Trinity Reformed Church where she was active in its choir and other aspects of church life. She enjoyed singing and has sung with Tri-Tones Trio, quartets and as a soloist. She had a love for music and enjoyed reading. Leona was always willing to help her family and others.

Leona is survived by her husband, Clarence J. “Cliff” Posthuma of 71 years; two children: Debra (Gordon) Kamphuis and Robert Posthuma; five grandchildren: Jeremy Kamphuis, Dustin (Jennifer) Kamphuis, Dr. Rebecca (Austin) Batalden, Benjamin Posthuma, and Jason (Lorraine) Posthuma; eight great-grandchildren: Carter (Fiance Ella), Hunter, Cody, Andreas, Victoria, Jackson, Annalise, and Levi.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel; two brothers: John Maassen and Pierce Maassen, sisters: Hermina Maassen and Trudy Vander Haar; and sister-in-law, Edith Maassen.

Funeral services for Leona Posthuma will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun with Pastor Laura Wessels officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

A special thank you to Emily, Clarissa, and Anna at SSM Hospice Hope for the wonderful care given to Leona.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.