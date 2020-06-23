Leonard, Harry Kent

PARDEEVILLE - Harry Kent Leonard, age 75, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side Saturday, June 20, 2020. He is now reunited with Sharon, the love of his life.
Harry was born on July 4, 1944 at Madison Methodist Hospital. On June 6, 1964 he married Sharon Hunter and they celebrated 49 years together.
He had a passion for farming, owning and operating Leonard Drywall Inc, Colorado trips, boating weekends, golf, winters in Arizona, hunting, fishing, Wisconsin sports, and NASCAR.
Harry is survived by his daughter Shanna (Tim) Herrick, son Kent (Sabrina) Leonard; grandchildren Taylor (Marcus) Herrick, Tieranie (Rafael) de la Rosa, Logan (Skylyn) Leonard; great-grandchildren Penelope and Ruby de la Rosa, Lynlee Leonard, and great-grandson due in October; 2 brothers, Dick (Connie) Leonard and Ken (Sue) Leonard and other family and friends. Harry was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, son Scott, grandson Corwin Herrick, parents Russell and Margaret (Tormey) Leonard, and father and mother-in-law Jim and Irmagard Hunter.
A private service will be held Friday, June 26th at First Presbyterian Church in Pardeeville with private burial following at Pardeeville Cemetery. Due to COVID there will be no visitation. The family would like to thank Our House in Portage, Agrace Hospice, Arlene Kuipers and Betty Cook for their care, kindness, and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)