Leonard, Harry Kent

Harry is survived by his daughter Shanna (Tim) Herrick, son Kent (Sabrina) Leonard; grandchildren Taylor (Marcus) Herrick, Tieranie (Rafael) de la Rosa, Logan (Skylyn) Leonard; great-grandchildren Penelope and Ruby de la Rosa, Lynlee Leonard, and great-grandson due in October; 2 brothers, Dick (Connie) Leonard and Ken (Sue) Leonard and other family and friends. Harry was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, son Scott, grandson Corwin Herrick, parents Russell and Margaret (Tormey) Leonard, and father and mother-in-law Jim and Irmagard Hunter.

A private service will be held Friday, June 26th at First Presbyterian Church in Pardeeville with private burial following at Pardeeville Cemetery. Due to COVID there will be no visitation. The family would like to thank Our House in Portage, Agrace Hospice, Arlene Kuipers and Betty Cook for their care, kindness, and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.