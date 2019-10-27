IRON RIDGE - Leonard J. Laufenberg, 76, of Iron Ridge passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oc. 24, 2019.
Leonard was born the son of Roman and Margaret (Link) Laufenberg on Nov. 21, 1942, in Black River Falls, Wis. He was a graduate of Mayville High School. Leonard was married to Charlotte M. Smith on Oct. 10, 1964, at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford. Leonard was a lifelong farmer near Iron Ridge.
Leonard was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Woodland where he served as trustee and cemetery board member, and was currently a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Horicon. He was active in the Mayville FFA Alumni. Leonard was chairman of the Dodge County Drainage Board. He loved gardening and was a handy person who enjoyed woodworking. Leonard enjoyed being with his neighbors and friends playing cards. His grandchildren were the joys of his life and he supported all their activities and events.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Charlotte of Iron Ridge; three children, Julie DeJong of Oconomowoc, Brian Laufenberg of Beaver Dam, and Nick (Diana) Laufenberg of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; four siblings, Maynard Laufenberg of Juneau, Eugene (Frances) Laufenberg of Iron Ridge, Dennis (Gail) Laufenberg of Iron Ridge, and Monica (David) Sennhenn of Cuba City, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Garrin and Lauren DeJong, Kyneesha, Sierra, and Evan Laufenberg, and Nathan and Grace Laufenberg; nieces, nephews, close family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother in infancy; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
A visitation will take place at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019; and also on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Rev. Justin Lopina officiating. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Woodland.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
