Leonard, Lincoln William Harry

PARDEEVILLE – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lincoln William Harry Leonard, of Pardeeville, who passed away on March 29, 2021, at the age of 6 months, leaving to mourn family and friends.

Lincoln was born in Portage on Sept. 25, 2020, the son of Logan and Skylyn. He was brother to big sister, Lynlee.

He is survived by his parents, Logan Leonard and Skylyn Losacker; sister, Lynlee; grandparents, Joy "Meemoo" Osterholt (Bill Golke), Robert Losacker, Kent and Sabrina "Papa and Nena" Leonard; great-grandparents, William and Donna Osterholt, Bob and Wendy Losacker, Huns and Linda Gustrowsky; aunts, uncles and cousins, Hali (Davey) Simonson, Tami and Kevin Simonson, Craig and Cathi Osterholt, Fred Osterholt, Kent Simonson, Karla and Eddie Holmes, Rafael and Tieranie de la Rosa and their children, Rafael, Dante, Ruby and Penelope; great-aunts and great-uncles, Corina and William Marquardt and their family, Shanna and Tim Herrick and their daughter, Taylor; godparents, Tim Nicholson and Taylor Hyser; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Harry and Sharon Leonard; cousin, Corwin Herrick; great-uncle, Scott Leonard; great-great-grandmother, Irmagard Hunter; and special friend, Braxton Pike.