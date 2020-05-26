Leopold, Mary Ann

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

REEDSBURG - Mary Ann Leopold, age 77, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. She was born on March 7, 1943 in Nicollet, Minn., the daughter of Harvey and Viola (Bode) Enter. On June 22, 1972 she was united in marriage to Robert Leopold. This marriage was blessed with two children. Mary worked in the medical field, was an Avon representative for 35 years, and a paraprofessional for the Reedsburg School District for 30 years. She was active in sports in her younger years, and a sports fan throughout her life. Mary was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mary is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughter Kari (Michael) Schulte of Waukesha and their children Emily and Anna, and son Jeffrey Leopold of Portage and his daughter Whitney; sister Dianne (Art) Gerndt of New London; brother Ivan (Janine) Enter of Nicolette, Minn.; several nieces, nephews, special family friend, Shelly Rueber; and other relatives and friends.