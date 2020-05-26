Leopold, Mary Ann

REEDSBURG - Mary Ann Leopold, age 77, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. She was born on March 7, 1943 in Nicollet, Minn., the daughter of Harvey and Viola (Bode) Enter. On June 22, 1972 she was united in marriage to Robert Leopold. This marriage was blessed with two children. Mary worked in the medical field, was an Avon representative for 35 years, and a paraprofessional for the Reedsburg School District for 30 years. She was active in sports in her younger years, and a sports fan throughout her life. Mary was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughter Kari (Michael) Schulte of Waukesha and their children Emily and Anna, and son Jeffrey Leopold of Portage and his daughter Whitney; sister Dianne (Art) Gerndt of New London; brother Ivan (Janine) Enter of Nicolette, Minn.; several nieces, nephews, special family friend, Shelly Rueber; and other relatives and friends.
Private family funeral services for Mary Leopold will be held at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Farber Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorials of remembrance may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran School. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Wisconsin Dells Health Services, Reedsburg Area Medical Center and Meriter Hospital physicians and staff for the great care given to Mary. Special thanks to Don and Bev Meyer, Ron and Sue Halvensleben, and Mary Thompson for all the extra help.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
