Leritz, Jean Elizabeth (Elser)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Jean Elizabeth Leritz (nee Elser), 82, of Centennial, Colo., passed away May 3, 2021, after a bout with Parkinson's disease.

Jean was born on Dec. 8, 1938, to Elmore and Bess Elser of Beaver Dam, Wis.

Jean grew up on a dairy farm in Beaver Dam where she gained an appreciation of all animals and their welfare. This prompted her to donate to many animal and wildlife charities later in her life.

Jean attended Jefferson Rural School for grades one through eight, Wayland Academy for four years of high school, and Valparaiso University in Indiana where she received a bachelor's degree in elementary education. A distant cousin who taught school had inspired Jean to pursue a teaching career.

Jean accepted a position in the Littleton School system in Colorado (the city name was changed to Centennial in recent years). For 13 years Jean taught second and third grade before retiring to become a stay-at-home mom. She lovingly raised her two children to ensure that they could experience all the school-age offerings in academia, as well as sports, where daughter, Liz, showed a talent for swimming and son, Chris, chose to play soccer.

Jean also volunteered at Peabody, Newton and Littleton High School when her children were older.