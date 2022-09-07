Nov. 22, 1937—Sept. 5, 2022

LeRoy “Roy” D. Luther passed away on September 5, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI after a brief illness. He was born to Clara and Lawrence Luther in Plain, Wisconsin on November 22, 1937. He was a proud member of the Baraboo High School Class of 1955. He was united in marriage to Lois Hillcoat, the love of his life for almost 62 years, on October 15, 1960.

Roy was raised on a small farm, the eighth child of ten siblings. In his young adulthood, Roy served in the National Guard, was a member of the Baraboo Theatre Guild, and loved playing on local fast-pitch softball team. Throughout his lifetime he has been an avid fisherman, hunter, bowler, golfer, card player, and he loved his Green Bay Packers. He is the longest running member of the Baraboo Elks Lodge 688.

Roy started his apprenticeship as a tool and die maker at Flambeau plastics in July of 1955. He and Lois moved their family to Brookfield Wisconsin in1968, where he continued his career as the President, and eventually owner, of Triangle Tool Corporation. He realized his dream to begin farming in 1975 and began what became Luther Farms.

He is survived by his wife, Lois; children Geoff Luther, Theresa Johnson (Tom), daughters-in-law Marsha Luther and Tammy Luther; grandchildren Jake Luther, Kelly (Tyler Hardyman) Luther, Trent Luther, Kayla Luther, Colin Johnson, and Ben Johnson; his siblings Edward Luther, Irene (Ron) Rudersdorf, Viola (Walt) Trzeciak, Carol Luther, and Larry (Jacque) Luther; and many adoring nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son Steve; siblings Al Luther, Harold Luther, Helene Herman, and Mary Weitzel; and special cousin Fred Luther.

Everyone who knew Roy knew his strong faith and love of family and friends. He touched everyone he met with his genuine smile and big heart. He went out of his way to help those in need. He will be missed beyond words by his family and friends.

Visitation will be at the Redlin-Ertz funeral home on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.