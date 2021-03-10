Lesczynski, James J.

He completed his early education at St. Anthony Catholic School in Athens, Wis. His high school and college studies and formation were at Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse. He then went to St. John’s School of Theology and Seminary in Collegeville to study theology. Bishop John Patrick Treacy ordained him a priest at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse on May 30, 1964. Father Lesczynski’s first assignment was as an assistant at St. Pius X Parish in La Crosse. A few months later, he was assigned as the assistant at St. Patrick Parish in Mauston, where he remained until 1974, when he became the associate pastor at St. Stanislaus Parish in Stevens Point. The following year he was asked to return to St. Patrick Parish in Mauston as the temporary administrator, due to the illness of Father Edward Hartung. In 1977, he became the pastor at Holy Family in Willard and, in 1985, he also became the pastor at St. John Cantius Parish in Fairchild and St. Joseph Parish in Fairview. In February 1989, he was released from his responsibilities in Fairchild and Fairview and became the pastor of St. Mary Parish in Greenwood, in addition to being the pastor of Holy Family in Willard. Father Lesczynski began his last parish assignment in 1992 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Necedah. It was a dream come true that under his direction and vision the new St. Francis of Assisi church was built and then dedicated in 2003. He remained there until he was granted status of a senior priest in May 2008. He then lived south of Castle Rock Lake on the Wisconsin River.