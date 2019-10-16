Leslie A. Zuelsdorf, 69 of Mayville, unexpectedly, passed away Oct. 14, 2019 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital in Oconomowoc.
She was born Sept. 1, 1950 in Waukesha, Wis., the daughter of Edgar and Kathryn (Atkinson) Price. She was raised in Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha High School (now Waukesha South). She graduated from Doctors Hospital School of X-Ray and was a X-ray technician. She married James Zuelsdorf on Aug. 1, 1970 in Waukesha, Wis. and then made Mayville their home.
With no opportunities to be an X-ray technician in Mayville, she worked as a clerk at the Coast-to-Coast and later Ace Hardware stores. She also had the privilege to be hired at St. John’s Lutheran School in Mayville. First as an aide then after she completed more schooling, she became the 4-year-old Pre-K teacher.. She also developed the 3-year-old Pre-K program. She served there a total of 31 years. She drew students from as far away as Oakfield, Horicon, and Hartford. Beyond loving her immediate and extended families, she loved each and every child she had the honor to teach.
Since leaving St. John’s, she has spent her time spoiling her three grandchildren. She fiercely loved her family and would do anything for them. She was close to her sisters and their families, spending time at the Price family camp at Seul Choix Point, Michigan. She was most happy when she was surrounded by those she loved.
Leslie is survived by her husband of 49 years, James Zuelsdorf; her daughter, Lisa (Ed) Hirnschall and their son, Noah; her son, Michael Zuelsdorf and his daughter,s Madeline and Charlize. She is further survived by her sisters, Nannette (Ben) Loucks, Renee (Tim, Sr.) Harris and their children, and Michelle (Gary) Metzger and their daughter; her mother-in-law, Rosemond Zuelsdorf; brother-in-law, Thomas (Patty) Zuelsdorf and their children; and sisters-in-law, Jill (Craig) Borgardt and their son; and Heidi Luehring and her daughter, her Aunt Nancy Atkinson; and three cousins, Mary, Cathy, and Jenny, her best friend Sue (Roger) Williams, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law Jerome Zuelsdorf, nephew John Borgardt, and brother-in-law Lester Luehring and Uncle John Atkinson.
Funeral Services for Leslie will take place on Sunday, October 20 at 4 p.m. at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. at the church in Horicon. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.
The family would like to thank the doctors and ICU nurses at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital Prohealth for their care and compassion.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
