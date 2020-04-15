Lester A. Meiller, 89, Mauston

Lester A Meiller, age 89, of Mauston, Wis. passed away April 2, 2020, at UW in Madison, Wis.
Lester was born in Waukesha, Wis. on Oct. 8, 1930, to Robert and Lilah (Richmueller) Meiller. He Graduated from Montello High School in 1948. Lester Meiller was in the Military and married Constance (Connie) Ingrham, together they had five children and later divorced. Lester retired from Wisconsin Power & Light. Lester loved hunting, fishing, singing and dancing. Later he married Ruby Meiller.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby; brother, Fred; brother-in-law, Bill Wendt; and two sons, Robin Meiller and William Meiller.
Lester is survived by sister, Edith Wendt; and three children, Leela (Larry) Brink of Montello, Wis., Diane Meiller of Baraboo, Wis., and Daniel Meiller of Mauston, Wis. He also survived by 19 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of Lester's life, on a later date for the family. The SMITH-NELSON FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.comto leave online condolences for the family.
