Lester A. Meiller, age 89 of Mauston

Lester was born in Waukesha, Wis. on Oct. 8, 1930, to Robert and Lilah (Richmueller) Meiller. He graduated from Montello High School in 1948. Lester Meiller was in the Military and married Constance (Connie) Ingrham. Together they had five children and later divorced. Lester retired from Wisconsin Power & Light. Lester loved hunting, fishing, singing and dancing. Later, he married Ruby Meiller. Lester is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby; brother, Fred; brother-in-law, Bill Wendt; and two sons, Robin Meiller and William Meiller. Lester is survived by sister, Edith Wendt; and three children, Leela (Larry) Brink of Montello, Wis., Diane Meilller of Baraboo, Wis., and Daniel Meiller of Mauston, Wis. He also survived by 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Lester life, on a later date for the family.