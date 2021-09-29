Lester, Gary S.

NEW LISBON - Gary S. Lester, age 74, of New Lisbon, Wis., formerly of Elgin, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wis. Gary was the son of Russell and Lucille (Rosenquist) Lester and was born on Dec. 23, 1946, in Oak Park, Ill.

Gary graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, Ill. After high school Gary enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from June 1966 to June 1968 and was boots on the ground serving in Vietnam. Gary moved to Elgin, Ill., where he worked for the Exelon Company. He started his career as a lineman, working his way up the ladder to a teacher for the business, then in parts and retired in management after 37 years. He later moved to New Lisbon in 2005 and was united in marriage to Cheryl A. Edwards on Aug. 27, 2008

Gary was a DJ in Illinois and Wisconsin for various cruise nights. He had so much fun DJing at car shows around the area. He was a fan of antique cars as long as he built them. He enjoyed building model railroading at home in his free time.