DALTON—Lester Hare of Dalton, better known as dad or grandpa, passed into glory Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, with his family by his side. He had just celebrated his 82nd Birthday.

Lester’s education began at the one room Bell Fountain Schoolhouse. He graduated from Pardeeville High School and attended the University of Madison.

He then spent his life living in the small community of Dalton, WI where he had his own Construction Business, was a member of the volunteer fire department, served on the board of the Dalton Bible Church, and recently served on the board of the “Care for You Clinic”.

If you had the pleasure of meeting Lester over the years, you would know how he loved people, talking and telling stories. His children remember having to go to the local gas station and tell him dinner was ready, as he chatted with the locals. It was not unusual for Lester to approach complete strangers and strike up a conversation.

Lester had his own construction company for most of his life. He sold and serviced farm equipment, built steel buildings, homes and much more. He wasn’t just a carpenter; he was a craftsman. In the later years he worked for Penda, and Cardinal Glass Companies.

In retirement Lester took up gardening. In his best years of gardening, he had three gardens going around town. His tractors were used to till the soil and he enjoyed sharing the produce.

Lester was the husband of Betty who he married 58 years ago; the father of: Jeff (Donna), Jody, John (Neyra), Janine (Lewie), Jill (Jason) and Josh (Lydia); the grandfather of: Megan, Jared, Jake, Jack, Ruby, Heather, Hannah (Austin), Holly, Haley, Luke, Daniel, Elsie and Henry; the great-grandfather of: Ezra, Timothy and Lila. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lila Hare, Leland Hare, Morris Hare, Willis Hare and Douglas Hare. He is survived by two sisters: Theora Utke and Elleanor Mueller.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. George Knoll officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Dalton. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.—Galatians 5:22-23 Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.