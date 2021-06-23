 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lester, Joseph Alan
0 entries

Lester, Joseph Alan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG - Joseph Alan Lester, age 25, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born on Feb. 24, 1996, in Reedsburg, the son of Alan and Michelle (Litty) Lester. He loved to cook, enjoyed music, was very smart and had a good sense of humor. He loved kids, especially his daughter, Molly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alan; and his grandparents.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Michelle (Don) Schneider; step-mother, Sherri Lester; daughter, Molly Hubl; sister, Alisa Lester; brother, Scott Roznos; step-siblings, Chris, Cheyene, Codie, Aaron, Ryan, Dustyn and Austin; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; along with other relatives and friends.

There will be a family celebration of Joseph's life at a later date.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

Lester, Joseph Alan

Joseph Alan Lester

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian hospital uses CT scan on an Egyptian mummy

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News