Oct. 4, 1949—June 21, 2022

REEDSBURG—Lester “Les” James Grant, 72, of Reedsburg, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Les was born October 4, 1949 in Baraboo to the late James and Alma (Adee) Grant. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1968 until 1970.

He was employed by the Wisconsin Dells Lake Delton Wastewater Treatment Plant before retiring. Les was a certified master plumber and was the proud owner of Grant Plumbing and Heating prior to his career with the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three granddaughters. Les was a car enthusiast and spent many hours attending car shows and driving his Corvette. He enjoyed home remodeling projects and helping others with misc. projects.

Les is survived by the true love of his life, Pam Hensen; and their dog Izzy; his children: Darrell Grant of Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg, David (Wendy) Grant of Baraboo; three beloved granddaughters: Angela, Whitney and Mariah Grant.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Orville Grant.

Funeral Services for Les will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. Rev. Beth Voigt, Pastor, will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Farber Funeral Home, and on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military rites will follow services at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

A memorial fund has been established in his name.

Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.