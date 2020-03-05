Lester T. Griepentrog, 94, of Juneau

Lester T. Griepentrog, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation in Juneau.
Lester was born in the town of Oak Grove on Jan. 6, 1926, the son of William and Hertha (Firari) Griepentrog. He joined the U.S. Army on Aug. 29, 1944, and served in Company B of the 184th infantry, 7th Division, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Lester served as a combat infantryman, receiving the Infantryman Badge, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with Bronze Battle Star, the Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal - Japan, and the Good Conduct Medal. He also received a Purple Heart Medal with oakleaf cluster for wounds received in two separate confrontations during June of 1945 in Okinawa. In 1949, Lester was united in marriage to Naomi Wendt and together they were the parents of three daughters. He began his civilian life as a mechanic and later became a millwright, installing feed mill equipment all across the Midwest. He was proud of the many mills he worked on and would often say as the family travelled across the state: “Dad put a mill up here.”
An avid hunter and fisherman, Lester enjoyed trap shooting and was a member of Pumpkin Center Sportsmen’s Club trap league for years. After moving to the Northwoods, he continued trap shooting and frequently participated in the State trapshooting competition in Waukesha. He was proud of the trophies and plaques he won at these tournaments. He managed a campground on Pike Lake near Fifield before moving to Phillips, where he made many friends, created many good memories, and working for the U.S. Forest Service monitoring campgrounds. He also participated in the build of the Smith Rapids Covered Bridge. Health issues prompted him to move closer to family in Beaver Dam, and in October of 2010, Lester was honored to participate on the Badger Honor Flight. His last years were spent living at Clearview in Juneau; the family would like to thank the caregivers there who became dear friends and took good care of Lester.
Lester is survived by three daughters, Jolle (Dale) Straseske of Reeseville, Debra (Thomas) Polsin of Lowell, and Barbara Lauth of Lowell; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Amelda Ruhland of Beaver Dam; his former wife, Naomi Griepentrog of Beaver Dam; and is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Milton (Della) Griepentrog; sisters, Arlina Neis and Lovila Schimming; a brother in infancy, Alex Griepentrog; two infant grandsons; and other relatives.
Visitation for Lester will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. David Brandt officiating.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
