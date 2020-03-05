Lester T. Griepentrog, 94, of Juneau

Lester T. Griepentrog, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation in Juneau.

Lester was born in the town of Oak Grove on Jan. 6, 1926, the son of William and Hertha (Firari) Griepentrog. He joined the U.S. Army on Aug. 29, 1944, and served in Company B of the 184th infantry, 7th Division, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Lester served as a combat infantryman, receiving the Infantryman Badge, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with Bronze Battle Star, the Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal - Japan, and the Good Conduct Medal. He also received a Purple Heart Medal with oakleaf cluster for wounds received in two separate confrontations during June of 1945 in Okinawa. In 1949, Lester was united in marriage to Naomi Wendt and together they were the parents of three daughters. He began his civilian life as a mechanic and later became a millwright, installing feed mill equipment all across the Midwest. He was proud of the many mills he worked on and would often say as the family travelled across the state: “Dad put a mill up here.”