Lester W. Wiese, age 87, of Loganville, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg. He was born on June 24, 1932, in the Town of Westfield, Sauk County, the son of Edward and Ruth (Rose) Wiese. Lester was a 1950 graduate of Reedsburg High School. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with the U.S. Army. On October 21, 1961, he was married to the former Lerna Mae Schulte. Lester was a lifelong farmer in the Town of Westfield and a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Stone Church. He was a fifty year board member of the Zion Lutheran Cemetery Association. Lester served as chairman of the Westfield Town Board, a member of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors and also served as president of the Loganville Village Board. He was a lifelong member of the Hillpoint VFW Post 3434.
Survivors include his wife, Lerna Mae; three children, Lucinda (Larry) Erbs, of Elroy; Larry (Linda) Wiese, of Loganville and Laurie (Larry) Ahrensmeyer, of Baraboo; two grandchildren, Nicholas Yanke, and his fiancée, Lucia Sanchez, and Allison Ahrensmeyer; four step-grandchildren, Emily, Travis, Nathan and Jacob Erbs; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Schenck, of Reedsburg; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alicia Yanke; his son-in-law, Robert Yanke; two sisters, Valera Schuck and Rosemond Lichte; and one brother, Edmund Wiese. A private family graveside will be held in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Rock Springs. A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Zion Lutheran Stone Church or the Hillpoint VFW would be appreciated.
The HOOF FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.
