Lester W. Wiese, age 87, of Loganville, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg. He was born on June 24, 1932, in the Town of Westfield, Sauk County, the son of Edward and Ruth (Rose) Wiese. Lester was a 1950 graduate of Reedsburg High School. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with the U.S. Army. On October 21, 1961, he was married to the former Lerna Mae Schulte. Lester was a lifelong farmer in the Town of Westfield and a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Stone Church. He was a fifty year board member of the Zion Lutheran Cemetery Association. Lester served as chairman of the Westfield Town Board, a member of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors and also served as president of the Loganville Village Board. He was a lifelong member of the Hillpoint VFW Post 3434.