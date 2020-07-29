Letson, Yvonne Cora

WAUKESHA - Yvonne Letson was born Sept. 29, 1930 to Fred and Anita Graf on a Waukesha County Farm. Yvonne found peace Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted Letson. Loving mom of Lynn (Jerry) Gaffey, Leigh, Larry (Kay) and Lon (Irene). Proud grandma of Deke, Matt, Cass, Andrew (Holly), Adam (Cassie), Robert, Michael and Adriana. Great-grandma of Hailey, Wyatt, Jase, Henry, Lily, Jude and Robert Jr. Sister of Corine Sichterman, cousin of Carole Miller, Bill Savatski and Gloria Ellie. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Yvonne found her way around the farm as a child helping her father and mother. She was a graduate of Waukesha High School class of 1948 and briefly attended Carroll College (University). She and Ted were married in 1950 in Waukesha and moved to Mauston, Wis. in 1969. She was an employee of The Mauston Star Times, Mauston School District, 20 years at the USPFO in Camp Douglas, Wis. and 16 years at Lands' End. Yvonne also enjoyed volunteering and was a long-time member of the Lioness Chapter in Mauston.