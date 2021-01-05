Levey, Larry W.

HOLLAND, Mich. - Larry W. Levey, age 70, of Holland, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Holland Hospital.

Larry attended Hope College and played on the Hope College basketball team. He was one of the founding agents at Woodland Commercial Real Estate in Holland. In 1991 an opportunity was presented to Larry and he moved to Santa Clarita, Calif., where he became Vice President of Sales within the aeronautical engineering industry. There he met Cacilda and they married. He retired and came back to Holland in 2015. Larry was asked to again become involved in commercial real estate and land development and became President and CEO of the Bay Trading Company. Larry's passion was golfing and the Green Bay Packers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katie Levey; and three brothers, George Levey, Gus Levey and Bill Levey.

He is survived by his wife, Cacilda; and daughter, Nicole Levey of Detroit; step-daughter, Kathleen Bortolete of Holland; step-son, Beto (Shelby) Gonzalez of Los Angeles, Calif.; one step-granddaughter, Xotchitl; brother, Stuart (Kathy) Levey of York, Penn.; sister, Della (Fred) Dartt of Columbus, Wis.; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, all of Brazil; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Downtown Chapel. To sign an online registry or leave a memory visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.