Levine, Sandra J.

MADISON - Sandra Levine, age 87, died Feb. 10, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis. She was born March 9, 1933, in Madison.

Sandra received her Ph.D. at Loyola University in 1983. She was an associate professor at the University of Illinois College of Associated Health Professions - Department of Physical Therapy in Chicago from September 1975 to 1994. From 1982 to 1990 she was Assistant Department Head. Sandra held membership in the American Occupational Therapy and American Physical Therapy Associations. She had numerous publications, presentations and awarded grants. Sandra married Dr. Robert Levine in Baraboo, Wis.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Benzies Merrifield; nieces, Barbara Bock Reed and Barbara Lichtenstein; and nephews, Bill Bock and Jim Bock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bob Levine; parents, William and Margaret Benzies (Marling); and sister, Sally Benzies Bock.

Funeral services will be held at a later date in Chicago. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

