NEW LISBON—Levine Wetley, age 80, of New Lisbon, WI, died on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston.

He was born on May 29, 1941 to Helmer B. and Lydia M. (Nichols) Wetley at home in Plymouth Township in Juneau County, Wisconsin. He attended the Elroy School System and was a graduate of the class of 1959. On August 1, 1964 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Miller at the East Lemonweir Lutheran Church. Levine and Marilyn have resided in New Lisbon, WI for many years. Levine was the owner/operator of Engineered Fiberglass Composites in New Lisbon, retiring in 2019.

He was a member of the New Lisbon Lions Club since 1984. Served on the New Lisbon Fire Department for 18 years and was a Member of the East Lemonweir Lutheran Church, also serving on the Church Council board.

Levine loved fishing and would take fishing trips to Canada with friends. He enjoyed hunting with his family and friends, he loved being with family. He enjoyed playing cards, singing karaoke and throwing parties. You would often see Levine around town riding his scooter or driving his side by side UTV.

Levine is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn A. Wetley of New Lisbon; sons: Levine (Ann) Wetley, Jr. of Sun Prairie, Steven Wetley of New Lisbon, Kevin (Sarah) Wetley of New Lisbon; sister, Jeanette Williams of Germantown; brothers: Gerald (Lydia) Wetley of Oak Creek, Melvin (Julie) Wetley of Tomah, Donald (Florence) Wetley of Elroy; grandchildren: Kyle Wetley, Michaela Wetley, Ethan Wetley, Hannah Wetley, Isabel Wetley, Wyatt Wetley and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers: Helmer Jr., Calvin, David, Kenneth and Roland.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the East Lemonweir Lutheran Church (W8943 Cty S) in Elroy. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Deb Burkhalter presiding. Burial will be in the East Lemonweir Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.harefuneralhome.com