Lewis, Ronald L.

Ron graduated from Richland Center High School and attained a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in Physical Education. He was united in marriage with Marlene M. (Schmitz) Lewis on Aug. 21, 1955, in Richland Center. Ron taught Physical Education, Industrial Arts, and coached basketball and track at Morrison Junior High School in Morrison, Ill., from 1958-1978. Ron is in the Illinois Coaches Hall of Fame for Basketball. He and Marlene owned and operated The Wagon Wheel in Portage from 1978 to 1990, and Ron was a realtor for Don Lee Realty until retirement. He was an avid Badgers, Packers and Cubs fan. He also loved traveling with his daughter, Cathy, and granddaughter, Carina, to barrel races across the country. He loved spending time with family and friends, caring for his dog, Sophie, and tending to his bird sanctuary.