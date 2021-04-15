Lichtenberg, Mona F.

MAYVILLE - Mona F. Lichtenberg, 86, of rural Mayville, went to join her Lord on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Froedert West Bend Hospital.
Mona Frieda was born on Jan. 20, 1935, the daughter of Merlin W. and Frieda (Heuer) Miescke in Horicon, Wis. She was baptized on April 28, 1935, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon by Pastor Paul A. Feustel. She graduated from Horicon High School on June 3, 1954. She married Earl D. Lichtenberg at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon on Sept. 27, 1958.
She attended cosmetology school in Milwaukee. Mona had been a clerical worker for Lichtenberg Bros. for many years. Mona was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church) and also a member of Immanuel Lights. She enjoyed doing embroidery and sending birthday cards. She also liked watching and feeding the birds. Near and dear to Mona's heart was her Horicon Heritage (orange and black) which always put a smile on her face. Most of all, she deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mona is survived by her children, Dale Lichtenberg and Diane (Daniel) Krueger, of both Mayville; five grandchildren, Heidi Lichtenberg, Jerome (Jade) Krueger, Mark (Kayla) Lichtenberg, James (special friend, Melanie Mullikin) Krueger and Olivia (Joel) Voisin; five great-grandchildren, Ariana, Oliver, Xavier, Camilla and Connor; her sister, Cecelia Immerfall; her brother, David (Cheri) Miescke; brother-in-law, Roy (Sandy) Lichtenberg; and sisters-in-law, Joyce (David) Bruni, Jean Lichtenberg and Judy Nass. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Earl; her brothers, Donald, Robert and Edward; daughter-in-law, Sandy Lichtenberg; and brother-in-law, Roger Lichtenberg.
A visitation for Mona will be held on Friday, April 16 at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH (River Church), Mayville, from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas J. Zahner officiating. Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
