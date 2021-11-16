Lichter, Roland "Skip"

GARIBALDI, Ore. - Roland "Skip" Lichter passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home in Garibaldi, Ore., where he was living his best days with his life partner and love, Gail Dever.

Skip was born on Jan. 21, 1942, to Roy and Freida Lichter in Chicago, Ill. He was the oldest of six and spent summers in Rib Lake, Wis., and Antioch, Ill., on the Chain of Lakes with family. He enjoyed boating, aviation and all things history related.

From a young age Skip was fascinated with mechanical things and had a long career as a master heavy equipment mechanic at Thelen Sand and Gravel. He held a private pilot's license and enjoyed traveling with family. After retiring from Thelen, Skip relocated to North Freedom, Wis., to spend more time pursuing his passion.