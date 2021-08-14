Liddicoat, Roy

PORTAGE - Roy Liddicoat, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home, with his family at his side. He was born in Kenosha, Wis., to Roy and Alice (Haynes) Liddicoat. He graduated from Kenosha Bradford High School and went on to obtain his art education degree and Master of Fine Arts from UW-Madison. He taught his entire career in Madison, primarily at La Follette High School. There he established a state-of-the-art commercial art and printing program. Outside of school, he developed an outdoors club, sharing his love of nature while teaching lifelong hobbies. Summers, he taught environmental science and conservation at the Madison School Forest. Roy also enjoyed participating in regional art shows and working as a fishing guide.
Roy had two daughters with his former wife of 25 years, Kay Kertz. He was a loyal friend of Bill Wilson for over 37 years. Through this friendship, Roy met and married Mary Johnson, gaining not only a soul mate, but five children and many grandchildren. They retired to Mercer, Wis., and ran a chainsaw carving business. They created a rowing guide exhibit at the Vilas Historical Museum and a wetlands restoration project. Together they truly embraced a backwoods life during their 35 years of marriage. Their final move was to Portage, Wis. There, Roy diligently cared for Mary until her passing at age 90. He continued to spend time enjoying nature with anyone who wished to join him. A couple weeks before dying of a pancreatic cancer, he met two boys on the pier and noticed they weren't having luck. He rigged their poles, gave tips, and was delighted to see them catch fish.
Grandson John summed it up perfectly in a song he shared with Roy. One line in the song says it best: Grandpa as you go, there's so much that I know, from the woods to my heart, you taught me so much more than art. Thank you's not even a start. So, grandpa please do know, that you will always be with me.
Roy's love of life and learning was infectious. He found goodness in each day and every person he met. He left us with artwork, poetry, limericks, jokes, songs, collections of memorabilia; yet more importantly, he left us with values, memories, wisdom, and life skills. Roy was a natural-born teacher whose positive ripples will continue to move forward into the future through family, friends, neighbors, students and just about everyone he had the privilege of meeting. As he embraced life, so did he gracefully embrace death - honest, kind, and open right to the end. His suggestion for this obituary was: He lived, he tried, he died.
Roy is survived by his daughters, Amy (Russ) Hermus and their sons, James and John, and Susan Liddicoat and her son, David Liddicoat; sons-in-law, Reini Straubhaar and their daughters, Julia and Ashley, Chris Cooley and their children, Greg and Grace, and Dennis Bankerd, whom Roy considered a son; sister-in-law, Marge Burns; brother, Art (Annie) Liddicoat, and their children, Jon, Betsy and Katie; stepchildren, Christa (Jim) Mraz, Julie (Dave) Guitzkow, Jon (Laura) Johnson, and Jim Johnson (deceased); daughter-in-law, Laurie Burdine, Paul (Shelly) Johnson; 17 step-grandchildren; 22 step-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law and dear friend, Carl (Mary Ellen) Johnson.
Roy's motto was, This life is not about me, it's about we. So, as COVID continues to be of concern, we will celebrate Roy's life on his birthday, April 30, at the LAKESIDE STREET COFFEE HOUSE in Madison from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. There, his art will be on display. If you wish to attend, contact Cremation Society of Madison, (608) 237-6116. A reminder for the party will be posted in early April.
