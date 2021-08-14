Liddicoat, Roy

PORTAGE - Roy Liddicoat, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home, with his family at his side. He was born in Kenosha, Wis., to Roy and Alice (Haynes) Liddicoat. He graduated from Kenosha Bradford High School and went on to obtain his art education degree and Master of Fine Arts from UW-Madison. He taught his entire career in Madison, primarily at La Follette High School. There he established a state-of-the-art commercial art and printing program. Outside of school, he developed an outdoors club, sharing his love of nature while teaching lifelong hobbies. Summers, he taught environmental science and conservation at the Madison School Forest. Roy also enjoyed participating in regional art shows and working as a fishing guide.

Roy had two daughters with his former wife of 25 years, Kay Kertz. He was a loyal friend of Bill Wilson for over 37 years. Through this friendship, Roy met and married Mary Johnson, gaining not only a soul mate, but five children and many grandchildren. They retired to Mercer, Wis., and ran a chainsaw carving business. They created a rowing guide exhibit at the Vilas Historical Museum and a wetlands restoration project. Together they truly embraced a backwoods life during their 35 years of marriage. Their final move was to Portage, Wis. There, Roy diligently cared for Mary until her passing at age 90. He continued to spend time enjoying nature with anyone who wished to join him. A couple weeks before dying of a pancreatic cancer, he met two boys on the pier and noticed they weren't having luck. He rigged their poles, gave tips, and was delighted to see them catch fish.