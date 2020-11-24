Lien, Margaret

Margaret was born Oct. 9, 1934, in Webster, S.D., the daughter of John and Nellie (Olson) Roseth. She married Norman Lien in Columbus, Ga., in 1952, while he was at Fort Benning in Jump School. Margaret was a loving wife and mother, and her family was very important to her. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to many places around the world, including all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, the Canary Islands, Africa, Puerto Rico and several other islands. They stayed in Apache Junction, Ariz., during the winter months for 31 years, until last year when her health required her to stay home in Wisconsin. Margaret loved decorating for Christmas, she loved her dogs, and she loved crocheting many afghans and doilies. She enjoyed reading, cooking and shopping, and she loved to spend a lot of time with her grandchildren.