Lienke, Merlyn K.

COLUMBUS - Merlyn K. Lienke, age 89, died on Aug. 12, 2021. He was born the son of Carl and Laura (Roehl) Lienke in Columbus on Jan. 15, 1932, and raised by his paternal aunt and uncle, Alma and Clarence Linde, due to his parents' early passing. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1950 and was a member of the 32nd Division of the National Guard for eight years. He owned and operated Lienke's Deep Rock Service Station, where he hired and mentored high school kids to work at the station. Lienke's Deep Rock was also one of the first local businesses to support a girls' softball team at the development of the league. He later retired from American Packaging of Columbus. He was also one of the founding members of Faith Lutheran Church in Columbus, where he served on the first church council and established the first spaghetti dinner. He was a member of the Men In Mission Bible Study Group at Faith.