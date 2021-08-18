Lienke, Merlyn K.

COLUMBUS - Merlyn K. Lienke, age 89, died on Aug. 12, 2021. He was born the son of Carl and Laura (Roehl) Lienke in Columbus on Jan. 15, 1932, and raised by his paternal aunt and uncle, Alma and Clarence Linde, due to his parents' early passing. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1950 and was a member of the 32nd Division of the National Guard for eight years. He owned and operated Lienke's Deep Rock Service Station, where he hired and mentored high school kids to work at the station. Lienke's Deep Rock was also one of the first local businesses to support a girls' softball team at the development of the league. He later retired from American Packaging of Columbus. He was also one of the founding members of Faith Lutheran Church in Columbus, where he served on the first church council and established the first spaghetti dinner. He was a member of the Men In Mission Bible Study Group at Faith.
Merlyn was very passionate about his family and worked hard to create great memories, from snowmobiling to cross-country skiing, to camping and fishing. He loved his dogs, flowers, and watching and feeding the birds. Merlyn had demonstrated a strong work ethic and led by example. He married Joycelyn Anderson on June 26, 1954.
He is survived by his wife, Joycelyn; four children, Laura (Terry) Gabriel of New Berlin, Kris (Tom) Sanderson of South Beloit, Ill., Scot (Karen) Lienke of Front Royal, Va., and Elizabeth (Duane) Gilbertson of Columbus; and Rotarian exchange student, Gise Ramirez, who was like a fourth daughter. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Shirley Benzine and Eunice Anderson; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and "brother," LaVerne Linde. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Laura Lienke; two brothers, Carl and Delmar; mother- and father-in-law, Elmer and Anna Anderson; brothers-in-law, James Anderson, Marvin Anderson, Tom Provot, and Ralph Benzine; and sisters-in-law, Arlene Provot and Ruth Anderson.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Jensen Funeral & Cremation. The funeral service was at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Faith Lutheran Church, Columbus. The Rev. Jerry Wendt will officiated. Interment was in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus, Wis.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rolf, Dr. Sam and Dr. Hinderacker for supporting him the last 40 years, starting with bypass surgery at the age of 50. 28 stents later, he was able to see the age of 89.
Memorials may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church or the Columbus Area Historical Society. We encourage you to share your online condolences with the family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
